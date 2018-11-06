Image copyright PSNI Image caption Anne O'Neill, a 51-year-old mother of two, died after an alleged assault in October 2017

A doctor is to stand trial charged with the murder of his mother in Belfast, a judge has ruled.

Declan Kevin O'Neill, 28, from Malone Avenue, denies murdering his 51-year-old mother Anne O'Neill in October 2017.

The retired nurse was found fatally injured in the back garden of a house on Ardmore Avenue in Finaghy.

Dr O'Neill did not apply for bail and was returned to prison to await trial.

Image copyright Social media Image caption Declan Kevin O'Neill denies murdering his mother

The defendant previously worked as a doctor at a Belfast hospital.

He declined to give evidence or call witnesses as he appeared before Belfast's Magistrates Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday,

His defence lawyers did not contest prosecution submissions that he has a case to answer.

The judge granted an application to have him returned for a Crown Court trial on a date to be set.