NI weather warning for heavy rain
- 7 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Many people will have a wet and windy commute this morning. Take care and stay #weatheraware. Rain warnings are in force for Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, southwest England and south Wales. https://t.co/7CXYXOxPnK pic.twitter.com/Ver0BwohAs— Met Office (@metoffice) November 7, 2018
End of Twitter post by @metoffice
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in Northern Ireland.
The warning, which covers all of Northern Ireland, comes into force at 07:00 GMT and lasts until 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The Met Office has warned that persistent rain may lead to disruption, and there is possibility of some homes and businesses flooding.
Later in the week, an Atlantic system is expected to reach Ireland on Friday bringing more strong winds and rain.
A warning for both elements has been issued from 09:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Some stormier weather is heading our way on Friday. Wet and very windy. A warning has been issued: pic.twitter.com/vDqcnsdz5K— Barra Best (@barrabest) November 6, 2018
End of Twitter post by @barrabest