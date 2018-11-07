Image copyright News Letter

The tragic death of a binman who was killed by the bin lorry he was working leads most of Wednesday's papers.

John Winton, 51, died on Tuesday in Limavady, County Londonderry.

The News Letter describes Mr Winton as a "firefighter, bandsman, Orangeman, former soldier" and an "upright, Christian man".

Chief fire and rescue officer Gary Thompson said Mr Winton was "extremely popular amongst his colleagues" in a tribute.

One of his colleagues told the Daily Mirror that Mr Winton was "a gentleman" and "well thought of by everybody".

Image copyright Margaret McLaughlin Image caption The scene of the fatal incident in Limavady

A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Luxury hotel legal challenge

The Irish News and the News Letter both have stories on the legal challenge brought by TUV Jim Allister against a £20m proposed four-star hotel on the north coast.

The court heard on Tuesday that the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council "took their eyes off the rules" in approving the hotel and leisure complex.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jim Allister has challenged a planned £20m luxury hotel development in Portstewart

Permission was first given in June 2017, but withdrawn after Mr Allister initially threatened legal action.

The TUV leader recommenced judicial review proceedings when the planning application was passed for a second time.

Application was for a hotel on the Ballyreagh Road, near Portstewart.

Mr Allister owns a nearby house which he intends to live in when he retires.

The case continues.

Another cull

The Daily Mirror reports that Michelin tyre factory staff who relocated from Ballymena to Scotland are facing redundancy for the second time.

The Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena was turned into a business park after it closed in June earlier this year.

Image caption The factory in Ballymena, County Antrim, shut in June

About half of its 840 workers left the County Antrim site during the two years since the company announced in November 2015 that it was closing.

Michelin has now confirmed that it is to shut its tyre factory in Tayside by 2020 due to a downturn in demand.

It is expected to lose 850 posts.

Primark's return

Nearly all of the papers run with the story about Primark's plans to reopen in Belfast city centre on 8 December.

The new location was required after the company's flagship store at the Bank Buildings caught fire in August.

In an email to Primark staff, the company confirmed it would "once again be trading in Belfast city centre".

Image caption Many of the surrounding shops are still closed after the fire in August

The Irish News interviews a business owner who was forced to relocated her Belfast city centre shop following the fire.

Kathleen McGovern, who owns the arts and crafts shop Abacus Beads, moved her business to Queen's Arcade.

She said it was "great to be back in business" and that shoe hopes to return to her Castle Street premises next year.

Journey across the Antarctic

The Belfast Telegraph has a story about two soldiers in the first all-female team to trek across the Antarctic who are in Northern Ireland this week to inspire schoolgirls.

Royal Signals reservist Major Sandy Hennis and Honourable Artillery Company reservist Lance Sergeant Sophie Montagne gave a 40-minute presentation to 100 girls at Glenlola Collegiate School in Bangor.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The two soldiers aim to inspire schoolgirls in Northern Ireland

The newspaper also reports on an Armagh teenager who is to read a prayer in front of a congregation of world leaders at a Westminster Abbey thanksgiving service on the centenary of Armistice Day.

Rebecca Pinkerton, 16, is a pupil at the Royal School Armagh and a combined cadet force corporal.

Ms Pinkerton was chosen because of her experience giving readings at war memorial services and because her poem The Poppy clinched third place out of 7,000 entries from across the Commonwealth in a competition run by the Never Such Innocence charity.