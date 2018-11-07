Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Women in Northern Ireland only have access to abortions when a woman's life is at risk, or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health

Concerns have been raised about whether purchasing abortion pills online ensured a mother complied with website recommendations about foetal age.

A woman is challenging a decision to prosecute her for allegedly giving her daughter abortion pills.

If it proceeds, she faces a criminal trial and up to five years in prison.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer told Belfast High Court the critical question was: "Is the pregnancy under 10 weeks?"

"The evidence is very very sketchy. None of it gives any guide to gestational age," added Tony McGleenan QC.

The woman is charged with procuring and supplying poison in July 2013 with the intent to procure a miscarriage.

This is the first time a prosecution relating to Northern Ireland's abortion law has been challenged.

Reporting restrictions on the case mean the mother and daughter cannot be identified.

Unsatisfactory ruling

Further arguments on the second day of the judicial review hearing at Belfast High Court centred around the constitutional position of the director of public prosecution in bringing a criminal prosecution.

Mr McGleenan also argued that the prosecution of the case did not breach Article Eight rights of the applicants.

The Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan commented that the failure of the legislature to make clear what was to happen as a result of the Supreme Court ruling on NI's abortion law was "unsatisfactory."

In June, a majority of the Supreme Court Judges said that the current law in NI on abortion was incompatible with Article Eight of the European Convention on Human Rights.

How does the law in NI differ from the rest of the UK?

Taking drugs to bring on a miscarriage without doctors' consent is an offence anywhere in the UK under the 1861 act.

But in England, Scotland and Wales, an abortion can be legally carried out up to the 24-week limit and can be legal beyond that limit in cases where the mother's health is threatened or if there is a substantial risk the baby will have serious disabilities.

Women in Northern Ireland only have access to abortions when a woman's life is at risk, or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health.

Women in England will be allowed to take an early abortion pill at home, under a government plan due to take effect by the end of the year, bringing the law into line with Scotland and Wales.