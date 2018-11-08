Image copyright Google

Tenants in the Norwich Union House building in Belfast city centre have been told they will have relocate their businesses.

The buildings owners, Tyrone property and construction firm McAleer & Rushe, plans to redevelop the building.

A spokesperson for the company said the Primark fire in August forced them to bring forward pre-existing plans.

Norwich Union House is currently a six-storey office building with shops at street level.

"We recognise the challenging environment faced by all businesses in Belfast City Centre," a spokesperson for McAleer & Rushe said.

"As a commercial consequence of the Primark fire we have had to accelerate our long standing plans, which we had previously communicated with tenants, to develop the Norwich Union Building.

"We understand the impact this will have on existing tenants and we are engaging directly with them to discuss how we can support the relocation of their business.'

Drastic dip

The blaze at Primark's flagship store burned for three days after starting on 28 August.

A cordon, which remains in place due to health and safety reasons has also meant that 14 businesses near the Bank Buildings have not been able to trade.

Belfast City Council said it was working closely with Primark to reduce the cordon, but any reduction could only happen once it was safe to do so.

In October, it was revealed that Belfast had seen a "drastic dip" in shopping footfall as a direct result of the fire.