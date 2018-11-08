Image copyright BrownOConnor PR Image caption Journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney were arrested in August

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) has said it did not make a complaint to police that led to the arrest of two journalists.

Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney were arrested over the suspected theft of confidential documents from PONI.

They produced a documentary about the murder of six men in Loughinisland, County Down.

The documents related to a police investigation into the 1994 killings.

It was reported at the time that PONI officers reported the suspected theft to the police.

But in a response to a query by the Irish Times, seen by the BBC, PONI said that no such complaint was made.

BBC understands that staff from the Ombudsman's office raised concerns with the PSNI that a document shown in the documentary may result in a security risk for individuals named in it, but did not report that the document was stolen.

The statement said: "The day after we had a viewing of the documentary, we briefed the Police Service of Northern Ireland that it had identified a number of individuals who may now be at risk.

"It had shown extracts from what appeared to be a Police Ombudsman document, albeit in a different format to our document".

"We did not make a complaint of theft.

"We understand that PSNI commissioned Durham Police to investigate the means by which the film's production team secured access to the material, whether by theft or disclosure".

The PSNI told BBC News NI they were unable to comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Image caption Police officers searched the offices of the film production company Below The Radar

The inquiry centres on the suspected theft of sensitive material, which was used in the No Stone Unturned documentary, which examines claims of state collusion in the murders.

Detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by PSNI officers, searched two homes and a business premises in Belfast in August.

They seized documents and computer equipment during the searches.

But the material will not be examined by police until the outcome of a legal challenge by the company that produced the film.