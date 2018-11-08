Image copyright PSNI Image caption Stephen Carson was 28-years-old when he was murdered

Three men have been found guilty in connection with the murder of Stephen Carson in south Belfast.

Mr Carson, 28, died after being shot in the head through a bathroom door in his house in Walmer Street in 2016.

Two cousins from west Belfast, Michael 'Spud' Smith, 40, and David 'Dee' Smith, 34, both of Monagh Drive, were found guilty of murder.

Francis Smith of Glenmurray Court, Belfast, was acquitted of murder, but convicted of four other offences.

The 42-year-old was charged with assisting offenders by allowing his premises to be used for the storing of firearms and ammunition used in the course of murder, and also possessing both a shotgun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.