Image copyright Justin Kernoghan/Photopress Belfast Image caption The group were seen in Newtownards on 28 October

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a group of people dressed as Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in Newtownards, County Down.

The men, aged 33 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

The 33-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The group was seen in the County Down town on Sunday, 28 October.

The arrests came after a number of searches in the Newtownards area on Thursday morning.

"A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination," said Supt Brian Kee.