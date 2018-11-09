Elderly man dies after being hit by car

Image copyright Family

An 81-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Dunmurry in October.

George McCaul, from Twinbrook, was with a four-year-old child in a push chair when they were both struck on the Upper Lisburn Road shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday, 21 October.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Thursday morning.

The police have appealed for witnesses.