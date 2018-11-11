Remembrance events for Armistice centenary

Image caption A lone piper played at Enniskillen Castle on Sunday morning

Events will be held across Northern Ireland on Sunday to mark the end of fighting in World War One.

The conflict ceased on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of 1918 after an armistice was signed in Compiègne, France.

The day's events started at 06:00 with pipers across Britain, including Enniskillen, playing the Scottish lament "Battle's O'er".

In France, 60 world leaders are gathering.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The cenotaph at the City hall is the hub for Belfast's remembrance events

Belfast

Northern Ireland's main remembrance ceremony will be held at the cenotaph at Belfast City hall at 11:00.

After nightfall a beacon will be lit at a public event in the City Hall grounds at 19:00.

A centenary Armistice Day service will be held at St Anne's cathedral at 15:30 - it is one of four special services taking place at locations across the UK that will be televised live by the BBC.

The Royal Naval Association will be holding its annual remembrance service parade from its headquarters on Great Victoria Street at 10:30.

The Armistice 100 years on

Image copyright AFP

Long read: The forgotten female soldier on the forgotten frontline

Video: War footage brought alive in colour

Interactive: What would you have done between 1914 and 1918?

Living history: Why 'indecent' Armistice Day parties ended

Londonderry

A series of events is being held at Derry's Guildhall, including a lunchtime lecture and talk, an exhibition, and an interdenominational service at 18:00.

A temporary exhibition in the Guildhall depicting some elements of the current Creative Centenaries Making History 1918 Exhibition is on show at the Tower Museum until the end of March next year.

Two beacons will be lit after nightfall, one in Guildhall Square and the other in the Diamond, Castlederg.

Image copyright Public domain Image caption Soldiers of the Royal Irish Rifles from County Antrim at the Somme in 1916

Enniskillen

The events started early at Enniskillen Castle with a lone piper playing "When The Battle's O'er", a traditional tune played at the close of battle, at 06:00.

The cathedral bells will be rung to herald the news that the war had ended.

The Piper's Tribute at 18:40 will see 100 members of Fermanagh's massed pipes and drums assemble in Church Street.

The UK's most westerly beacon of light will be lit in the grounds of St. Macartin's Cathedral at 19:00.

Lisburn

The British Legion's annual remembrance service in Lisburn will take place at the war memorial at Castle Gardens at 10:30.

Image copyright Sand in your eye Image caption Sand drawings on beaches will form part of the Pages of the Sea events

Pages of the Sea

This memorial event, devised by the film-maker Danny Boyle, is being staged at Murlough Beach, County Down, Portstewart Strand and Downhill Beach, County Londonderry and Port Bán, in County Donegal.

Thousands of people will gather on more than 30 beaches across the UK and Ireland to pay tribute through the medium of art, music and poetry to those who lost their lives in the war.

The events begin at 08:30 in Murlough, 12:00 at Portstewart, 14:00 at Downhill and 14:00 at Dunree.

Image caption President-elect Higgins is to lead the commemoration at Glasnevin Cross of Sacrifice

Dublin

President-elect Michael Higgins is leading state commemoration of the Armistice in Glasnevin Cemetery from 10:30.

His official inauguration ceremony following the recent presidential election will take place later on Sunday.

In 2014, President Higgins and the Duke of Kent unveiled a Cross of Sacrifice at the cemetery.

The Royal British Legion will also hold its event at the War Memorial Gardens at Islandbridge on Sunday morning.

It will be followed by a service in the afternoon at St Patrick's Cathedral.