Yellow weather warning in force for Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds is in force for Northern Ireland.
The Met Office has said heavy rain along with "strong to gale" south-east winds are expected to result in some "difficult evening rush-hour conditions".
Some disruption to transport is possible.
The weather warning is in place until midnight on Friday.
The Department for Infrastructure urged road users are asked to take extra care.
Belfast International Airport said some flights on Friday afternoon had been delayed.
Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the latest information.
Information on the road network in Northern Ireland and how it is affected, can be located here.
On Wednesday, flooding caused by heavy rainfall resulted in a number of road closures and train service cancellations in Northern Ireland.