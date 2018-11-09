Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption There were some flooding problems in Northern Ireland on Wednesday as a result of heavy rain (archive image)

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds is in force for Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has said heavy rain along with "strong to gale" south-east winds are expected to result in some "difficult evening rush-hour conditions".

Some disruption to transport is possible.

The weather warning is in place until midnight on Friday.

The Department for Infrastructure urged road users are asked to take extra care.

Belfast International Airport said some flights on Friday afternoon had been delayed.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the latest information.

Skip Twitter post by @belfastairport The weather is causing some delays to flights this afternoon. Please check with your airline for latest flight information. If you are travelling to the airport please take care on the roads. https://t.co/6BGP6Obu19 — Belfast Airport (@belfastairport) November 9, 2018 Report

On Wednesday, flooding caused by heavy rainfall resulted in a number of road closures and train service cancellations in Northern Ireland.