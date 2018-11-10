County Down: Three injured in Dundonald crash
- 10 November 2018
Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle collision in Dundonald, County Down.
The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the incident on the Comber Road on Saturday afternoon.
A rapid response paramedic, an accident and emergency crew and a doctor also went to the scene.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Peartree Hill and Hillhead Road.