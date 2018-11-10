Image caption The security alert forced a number of people from their homes in Moygashel

A councillor has described the planting of a hoax device which forced several residents out of their homes as a "reckless and pointless act".

People in Moygashel, County Tyrone, had to leave their properties for several hours during Saturday's alert.

It followed the discovery of a suspicious object at a building site in the Dunore Avenue area of the village.

It was later declared an "elaborate hoax" by Army technical officers (ATO), who carried out a controlled explosion.

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson told BBC News NI: "It is reckless and a pointless act. I don't see any reason for it. People are very annoyed that they have been put out of their homes and rightly so."

The object was removed for further examination as the security alert ended late on Saturday afternoon.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.