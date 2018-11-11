Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The attack happened outside Belfast City Hall

A 19-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack at Belfast City Hall.

The incident happened at Donegall Square North at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday morning.

A man, 23, was injured and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The accused is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday. Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area or who has dash-cam footage of the incident to contact officers.