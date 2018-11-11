County Tyrone pedestrian hit by car on motorway
- 11 November 2018
A 22-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on the motorway in County Tyrone.
Daryl Thompson, from Beragh, was hit on the M1 between junction 14 and junction 15 near Tamnamore on Saturday at about 22:20 GMT.
The road between the two junctions was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Police would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the motorway at the time of the incident to contact them.