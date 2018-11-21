Image copyright Graham family Image caption Caroline Graham, who was raised in Newry, disappeared in 1989

The chief suspect in the disappearance and murder of a County Down teenager has spoken for the first time about the investigation.

Police believe Newry teenager Caroline Graham, 19, who disappeared in Portadown in 1989, was murdered.

Her body has never been recovered. BBC News NI tracked down the chief suspect.

A Portadown man in his late fifties confirmed he has been questioned by police about Caroline's murder several times, but insisted he knew nothing.

The 65-year-old mother of the missing teenager has issued a fresh appeal for information.

"There has been no justice for her and no justice for me," Barbara Graham said.

"If anyone knows anything about her, what happened to Caroline, please come forward."

The suspect, who lives in Portadown, said that while he knew the teenager in 1989, about the time she disappeared, he has no idea what happened to her.

New leads

"I have been arrested five or six times and questioned, and the police accused me of murdering her," he said. "I did not.

"I am telling you what I told them, I don't know what happened to her.

"I am sick of the police coming to my door about this.

"There is no evidence to connect me to anything.

"If she was murdered like they say she was, where is the body?" he asked.

The man declined to record an interview or make a public appeal for information about Caroline's murder.

Each time he has been questioned by the police, he has been released without charge.

Raised in Newry, Caroline was a former pupil of Newry High and Banbridge High schools.

She was living between a hostel and an address at Hanover Street, Portadown, in County Armagh, when she disappeared.

She was last seen around Easter 1989 after she had been on a night out in Banbridge, County Down, with a girlfriend.

Afterwards, it is thought she spent part of the night with her friend in a hostel in Portadown, but was gone by the morning.

She went to a house in Portadown's Hanover Street to collect some items, police believe, but was murdered some time later.

Detectives publicly launched a murder inquiry in August 2012, after they said they had a number of new leads.

Image caption Caroline's mother, Barbara, says her family has been denied justice and has issued a fresh appeal for information

In 2014, police carried out further searches for Caroline's body in Portadown using sniffer dogs, but found nothing.

At that time, officers said they believed her remains were "somewhere in Portadown", a view shared by her mother.

"Definitely, I believe her killer is is alive and well," Mrs Graham said.

"They have had a good life for the past 30 years, while I have had a horrible life, and Caroline had no life.

"She's not alive and hasn't been all these years.

"Someone, somewhere knows something.

"You just can't go out and murder someone and no-one knows nothing.

"Someone has done something to her. For what reason I don't know, but I would love to know."

Mrs Graham appealed to anyone who knew Caroline, or what happened to her, to come forward adding that she was "not looking for a prosecution, I am just looking for her".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Mrs Graham said she wanted an inquest into Caroline's death

Mrs Graham said she decided to make a fresh appeal for information after she survived a serious illness earlier this year.

"My parents passed without knowing what happened to her, and I don't want the same thing to happen to me," she said.

The teenager's mother says she would like an inquest, as that might help establish what happened to Caroline.

"I feel Caroline has been forgotten," she added.

"I can show her birth certificate, but I cannot show a death certificate.

"I need something to prove she is either alive or dead."