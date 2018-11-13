Image caption Relatives and supporters gathered outside Laganside Courts on Monday before proceedings got under way

A claim has been repeated that a UVF sniper may have contributed to the deaths of some of the 10 people killed in Ballymurphy in 1971.

The inquest into their deaths has heard of a so-called "Witness X", otherwise known as an "interlocutor".

They have provided further information to the coroner stating that a UVF sniper was active in the area at the time of some of the deaths.

The initial claim was made in May of this year.

The alleged sniper, who was said to be using a Mauser rifle, is now deceased.

The UVF information and statements provided by Witness X are now being checked and redacted.

It is unclear how much weight the Coroners Service will give to the UVF claims.

Identifying witnesses

Meanwhile, witness statements have been requested from 127 potential military witnesses.

Concern was expressed by barristers for some of the families that some ex-soldiers would not be cooperating with the inquest.

"There is widespread and deep concern at what appears to be a boycott at what is a critical point in this inquest," said John Mansfield QC.

He urged the coroner to subpoena those former soldiers called to give evidence who were unwilling to do so.

Image caption Nine men and a woman were killed in Ballymurphy in August 1971

Work to identify witnesses who may be called to give oral evidence is continuing.

There have been 32 new statements provided by civilian witnesses.

Military witnesses will not be called to give evidence until after Christmas.

Who were the victims?

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19 and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

Known by many as the Ballymurphy Massacre, the shootings of nine men and one woman took place over three days in August 1971.

At the time, the Army said those killed were either IRA gunmen or caught in the crossfire between soldiers and gunmen.

The families of victims said they believe the evidence produced during the inquests will show that their relatives were innocent and were targeted deliberately.