Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leo Varadkar has said the Northern Ireland backstop must not be time limited

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar will hold a special cabinet meeting to discuss a draft UK-EU text on Brexit.

The meeting will take place in Dublin at 09:30 local time.

Brexit talks are at crunch time, with the Irish border the sticking point.

It comes as four Stormont parties that campaigned to remain in the EU are to meet Mr Varadkar in Dublin on Thursday.

On Monday, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Greens held talks with Labour and other opposition parties at Westminster.

The four parties were originally due in Dublin to talk to Mr Varadkar on Wednesday afternoon, but it emerged on Tuesday night that their meeting had been pushed back.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a draft text had been agreed at a technical level on how to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

Both the UK and EU have said they want to ensure physical checks will not be reintroduced.

They had each come up with their own proposals for the Northern Ireland backstop, but had been unable to agree on a way forward.

The backstop is the "insurance policy" arrangement to keep trade across the border as frictionless after Brexit as it is now, if no other solution can be found as part of a wider deal with the EU.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will also hold a special meeting of her cabinet on Wednesday afternoon at 14:00 GMT to set out the details of the proposed text.

'Time and space'

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ had reported a source said the Irish government wanted to give the UK cabinet "time and space" to analyse the text before making any detailed response.

A spokesperson for Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told BBC News NI that the government was not commenting on media speculation.

"Michel Barnier and the (EU) taskforce are charged with negotiating with the UK and we are in constant communication with them throughout," they added.

The Irish government has repeatedly said a backstop cannot have an arbitrary end point, and must apply unless and until some other political or technical development means it is no longer needed.

But pro-Brexit politicians are concerned that a backstop without a time limit or a clear exit route would lock the UK into the EU's customs union indefinitely.