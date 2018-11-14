Image caption Pauline Kilkenny was found dead in her home in County Fermanagh

A 59-year-old woman murdered in Enniskillen has been described as "quiet, helpful and friendly".

Pauline Kilkenny was found dead by her sister at her home in Cornacully Road between Belcoo and Garrison, at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Ms Kilkenny had been working at Lilleys Centra on the Shore Road in Enniskillen for the last two years.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is also being held on suspicion of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

Staff and customers at the shop where Ms Kilkenny worked said they were shocked by her murder.

It is understood Ms Kilkenny did not show up for work on Monday having taken a few days off at the end of last week.

Her colleagues were unable to contact her and had become very concerned by Monday evening as it was completely out of character.

They said they never expected to receive such tragic news.

Ms Kilkenny lived alone at the house where she was found.