A high-end joinery business in County Antrim has collapsed "due to difficult trading conditions".

Hayburn Wood Products was based in Ahoghill and according to its last published accounts employed about 40 people.

It posted a short statement on its website saying it had ceased trading "with immediate effect".

It had been in business for 50 years and specialised in making luxury kitchens.

Last year its owners talked of opening showrooms in London and Dublin.

A creditors meeting is scheduled to take place next month.