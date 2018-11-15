Image caption Shailesh Vara said the draft Brexit agreement "leaves the UK in a half-way house"

Shailesh Vara, the Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office, has resigned over the draft Brexit deal.

Agreement has been reached between the UK and EU on the Irish border, the main sticking point in the talks.

The North West Cambridgeshire MP has been at the Northern Ireland Office since January, when Karen Bradley became Northern Ireland Secretary.

A DUP MP said his party had been "betrayed" by the prime minister.

In a statement Mr Vara said the draft Brexit agreement the UK has reached with the EU "leaves the UK in a half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign state".

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Mr Vara was "a man of his word".

Meanwhile his fellow DUP MP Jim Shannon told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that his party feels "betrayed" by Theresa May and is "up for an election".

"We're not afraid of an election. We're not afraid of anybody and we have a principle to stand by," he said.

In the wake of Mr Vara's resignation, sterling dropped below $1.30 against the dollar.

Cabinet discussions

The prime minister is expected to be grilled by MPs later over the draft deal.

On Wednesday Theresa May secured her cabinet's backing for the deal after a five-hour meeting. However, several ministers are understood to have spoken against it.

Mrs May has also faced a backlash from Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), amid suggestions of moves to force a no-confidence vote.

Labour will announce later whether or not it will back the deal.

Former chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Laurence Robertson, said he has written a letter of no confidence in the prime minister to the Conservative Party 's 1922 committee.

If 48 letters are submitted then Theresa May would face a no confidence vote within the Conservative Party.

What happens next?

An emergency EU summit has been pencilled in on 25 November to agree the draft text, according to Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

After that, Mrs May needs to get MPs to vote for it. The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said that could take place in early December.

She does not have a House of Commons majority of Conservative MPs and many on her own side - as well as Labour and the other opposition parties - are sceptical about her Brexit plans, or openly hostile to them.

The DUP, which Mrs May relies on for votes, said they will vote against it.

There has been talk of backbench Tories calling for the prime minister to go and there could yet be resignations from the cabinet.