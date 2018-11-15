Image copyright Getty Images

The draft Brexit deal has received a cautious welcome from the Northern Ireland business community.

Agreement has been reached between the UK and EU on the Irish border, the main sticking point in the talks.

The agreement states there will be nothing to prevent unfettered market access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.

Some new goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would be subject to new checks and controls.

The draft deal still needs to be voted on by MPs.

Pamela Dennison, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport NI

Image copyright W.S. Dennison Image caption Pamela Dennison said an agreement is better than a no deal

"The agreement is the best of a bad situation at the minute.

"At least it is an agreement and it is better than a no deal, which is what a lot of businesses in Northern Ireland had started to prepare for.

"It says two things: [goods] could be checked at point of source and other points.

"But live goods are already checked coming into Northern Ireland, so it just depends on exactly where the UK wants to check those goods and how they want to check them.

"What's on the table now is not ideal, but it's definitely moving in the right direction and most businesses will take it."

Seamus Leheny, Freight Transport Association

Image caption Seamus Leheny gave a cautious welcome to the deal

"Our first reaction is relief - we feel that the government have actually listened to us.

"We set out proposals two years ago about what we needed to keep the UK and Northern Ireland goods flowing freely and this, although it's not perfect, ticks a lot of boxes.

"We have to avoid friction on the island of Ireland - for goods here in Northern Ireland, we're so reliant on cross border movement.

"For every 10 trucks that leave the Republic of Ireland coming into Northern Ireland, seven are carrying components or ingredients for goods we make here and that we send to Great Britain, so if we did have any friction or tariff on the Irish border, that not only jeopardises the competitiveness of our products, but also their mere existence.

"So there's relief, but there's a lot more work to be done."

Institute of Directors, Northern Ireland

"Business leader have been desperate for this stage of the negotiations to reach a conclusion, and although it has taken longer than firms would have liked, it is clear definitive progress been made between the UK and EU.

"We urge all politicians to think long and hard about how they react to this first-stage agreement.

"Leaving the EU without a deal is a very bad outcome for businesses, workers and consumers, and this is simply an inherent risk that comes with voting down any withdrawal deal."

Image copyright Niall_Majury Image caption All Ireland Markets Leader Michael Hall said there is now better clarity for business, but contingency plans will remain

Michael Hall, EY Northern Ireland

"Business will clearly welcome last night's announcement in that there is now better clarity on the terms of a deal, however many will also be reluctant to put contingency plans on hold until there is a stronger signal on whether this will hold politically in the UK and Europe.

"The backstop guarantee is a positive development for NI firms operating on an all-island basis, not least the restatement that both sides intend to work towards a free trade agreement longer term, which should not be overlooked.

"The scale of political uncertainty and the volatility which this creates can be seen in the significant currency fluctuations we have witnessed in the past 24 hours. Firms should not take this lightly and as such, factor these continued unknowns into their scenario planning."

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium

Image caption Aodhan Connolly said the deal provides some solutions to customs issues

"The deal provides solutions to customs, tariffs and an innovative solution on VAT.

"However, there is some work to be done by both the Westminster government and the EU on the checks and administration for goods coming into Northern Ireland from GB.

"This will need to be light touch and be mitigated in further agreements, hopefully to an absolute bare minimum.

"We have always said the backstop is better than no deal."

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI

Image copyright Manufacturing NI Image caption Stephen Kelly said the fears raised by business "seem, so far, to have been addressed"

"The EU has made important concessions which would help NI businesses if the backstop is ever implemented.

"The fears and risks flagged by business seem, so far, to have been addressed.

"The issues of VAT remains a HMRC responsibility and there will be no quotas, origin rules nor tariffs between Britain and Northern Ireland."