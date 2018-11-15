Ballymurphy inquest: Coroner reports tweet

Image caption Nine men and a woman were killed in Ballymurphy in August 1971

The coroner in the Ballymurphy inquest has reported a tweet by a man from an army veterans' group to the Attorney General as a potential contempt of court.

Faced with the news that some former soldiers might not be cooperating with the inquest the coroner Mrs Justice Keegan had made a statement on Tuesday.

She reminded everyone that she had the power to subpoena witnesses.

She said that it was not permissible to discourage others from coming forward.

However on Wednesday a man named Alan Barry tweeted encouraging any subpoenaed former soldiers to "suffer from a total loss of memory".

In court, the coroner said: "I have reported these comments to the Attorney General in relation to potential contempt of court.

"Remarks such as those made by Mr Barry must not be allowed to derail the inquest or tarnish the genuine efforts by former soldiers to assist this inquest."

Referred to by many as the Ballymurphy Massacre, nine men and a woman were killed over three days in August 1971.

An inquest into the deaths opened at Laganside Courts in Belfast on Monday.

The victims included a priest trying to help one of the wounded and a mother of eight.

Who were the victims?

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19 and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

Later the court heard from Alice Harper, the daughter of John Teggart who was shot on 9 August 1971.

She said "They branded them them gunmen and a gunwoman, they took their good name and blackened them.

"I want my father's name cleared."

Kathleen McCarry told the story of her brother Eddie Doherty.

She said: "When you think about that one shot that killed Eddie and look at all those lives it affected, the ripple effect 47 years later and it will go on to their children and their children's children until there is some kind of acknowledgement, somebody holding their hands up and saying we are sorry."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Eddie Doherty was 31 when he was killed

Later Eileen McKeown told the court about her father Joseph Corr who'd been a machinist at Shorts, and had been planning to move the family to Australia.

She said "When the media said he was a gunman, they blackened his name and blackened our family's name."

She added "His workmates all think that he was an IRA gunman and I want them to know that he wasn't."

The Corr family had received hate mail after Joseph's death.

Operation Demetrius

The killings happened during an operation by the Army known as Operation Demetrius, in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.

At the time the Army said those killed were either IRA gunmen, or caught in the crossfire between soldiers and gunmen.

The families of those who died say they believe the evidence which is heard during the inquest will show their relatives were innocent, and were targeted deliberately.

The inquest continues next week.