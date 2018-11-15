Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Paul Golding pictured outside the courtroom in Belfast in January

The leader of far-right group Britain First, Paul Golding, has been granted bail at Ballymena Magistrates Court where he appeared charged with a number of public order offences.

The 36-year-old, from Shore Crescent in Belfast, is charged with two counts of possessing written material intended to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

He is further charged with publishing written material intended to stir up hatred.

Mr Golding was released on bail.

A detective constable told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

He was also charged with displaying written material intended to stir up hatred.

Bail conditions

Mr Golding's solicitor said his client regularly travels to England and asked that a condition of his police bail, requiring him to report to Musgrave station in Belfast twice a week, be varied to once a week.

As well as being released on his own bail of £500 he must not attend any public demonstration, protest or parade.

He was also ordered not to enter Ballymena or Dunsilly car park in Antrim between 17:00 GMT and 22:00 GMT on Saturdays.

As part of his bail conditions he was also ordered not to possess or distribute material which is threatening, abusive or insulting and intended to stir up hatred.

The defendant must reside at Shore Crescent in Belfast and report to police at Musgrave Street once a week.

An extra condition was added allowing the accused to travel to England provided he notifies police in advance.

The case was adjourned until December.