Image caption The incident happened on Wednesday night

A man has died in a house fire near Toome, County Antrim.

The man, who was in his 50s, died following the blaze at the house at Carlane Road on Wednesday night.

Police received a report of the fire at about 20:15 GMT. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

Five fire fighters were injured when rescuing the man from the "intense heat" of the fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) said four of them suffered minor burns after they entered the property and found a "severe fire on the first floor".

One of the fire fighters required hospital treatment for burns while a fifth suffered a concussion after being stuck by fallen debris.

Both have since been discharged.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the PSNI," the NIFRS said.

"There was a smoke alarm fitted in the property and part of the investigation will consider if it sounded."