Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pauline Kilkenny was described as an "incredible personality"

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of County Fermanagh woman Pauline Kilkenny.

Ms Kilkenny, who was 59, was found dead by her sister at her home in Cornacully Road between Belcoo and Garrison on Tuesday.

The accused is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 26-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released unconditionally.

Ms Kilkenny had been working at Lilley's Centra on the Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen for the last two years.

Concerns were raised when she did not show up for work on Monday after having booked a few days off.

She lived alone at the house where she was found.

Image caption The 59-year-old was found dead in her home in County Fermanagh

Ms Kilkenny's family has said she will be remembered for her "incredible personality".

In a statement, they said they were coming "to terms with the devastating loss of our beautiful, vibrant daughter, sister, aunt and friend".

"Our time will be spent remembering Pauline for the incredible personality she was and feeling so grateful to have lived her life with her," they said in the statement, released by the PSNI.