A man charged with the murder of a woman at her remote home in County Fermanagh has appeared in court.

Joseph Dolan, 28, who was living in Enniskillen but is originally from County Cavan, was remanded in custody.

He is accused of murdering 59-year-old Pauline Kilkenny on a date between 6 November and 14 November.

Her body was discovered by her sister at her remote rural home on the Cornacully Road between Belleek and Garrison on Tuesday.

It is understood she was stabbed more than 30 times in the head, neck and back. She had also suffered head injuries.

A 26-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released unconditionally.

'Incredible personality'

Several of Pauline Kilkenny's relatives were in Dungannon Magistrates' Court for the brief hearing.

In a statement, her family said she will be remembered for her "incredible personality".

They thanked the community for their "love and support" and said they were "coming to terms with the devastating loss of our beautiful, vibrant daughter, sister, aunt and friend".

The 59-year-old was found dead in her home in County Fermanagh

"Our time will be spent remembering Pauline for the incredible personality she was and feeling so grateful to have lived her life with her," they said.

Joseph Dolan stood in the dock looking down at the ground and spoke only to confirm his name.

A detective sergeant said he was aware of the evidence in the case and could connect the accused to the charge.

No bail application was made and the accused was remanded in custody to appear in court in Enniskillen on 10 December.