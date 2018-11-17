Man shot several times in Londonderry

A man in his 30's has been shot several times in Londonderry receiving "life changing" injuries.

The incident happened in the Rinsmore Drive area of the city shortly before 21.10 GMT on Friday.

It is reported the man received gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and to one of his hands.

The man was also attacked with iron bars during the incident, police said.

'Barbaric'

Det Chief Inspector McCubbin said: "The man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries that are potentially life changing".

Kevin Campbell, who is a Sinn Fein councillor in the area called the attack "barbaric".

"Nobody in the community has asked for this. There is no room in society today for this type of activity," Mr Campbell said.

Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Friday night's incident is the second shooting in Derry since Wednesday.