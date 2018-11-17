Image copyright ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd Image caption Barra Best and Jo Scott were joined by choir singers Jacob, Vaughn, Megan and Joel

Pudsey Bear has said a big "thank you" to the people of Northern Ireland as they raised more than £900,000 for BBC Children in Need.

As the phone lines closed at the end of a live programme on Saturday, £946,739 had been raised to fund projects in Northern Ireland.

Across the UK, the total raised came to £50,595,053.

BBC Children in Need funds 178 projects helping young people across Northern Ireland.

Image caption A choir of 190 children from Northern Ireland took part in a live nationwide performance

On Friday, Barra Best and Jo Scott broadcast live from the Railway Gallery at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum in County Down.

They joined the UK-wide BBC One Children in Need show to tell the public what had been happening across Northern Ireland.

One of the highlights from the night saw 190 children from Northern Ireland joining thousands of others across the UK to form a nationwide choir.

Image caption Barra Best and Jo Scott broadcast live from the Railway Gallery at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum

Barra, Jo and Pudsey will be back on Sunday at 15.50 GMT for a special show on BBC One Northern Ireland to show how the money raised will help children across the country.