Image caption The fire broke out at a house in Clanabogan, on the outskirts of Omagh

A pensioner has died in a fire at a house in County Tyrone.

The man, aged in his 70s, died at the scene in Clanabogan, on the outskirts of Omagh.

The blaze was reported at around 21:00 GMT on Friday.

Police said they are working in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.