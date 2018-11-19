Image copyright Getty Images

A no-deal Brexit would leave businesses in Northern Ireland "on the brink of chaos", the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Northern Ireland has said.

Last week a draft EU-UK deal was revealed - setting out what a future relationship could look like.

Angela McGowan told BBC News NI the CBI was "broadly supportive" of the deal.

On Monday, NI Secretary Karen Bradley urged the NI business community to continue speaking out for the deal.

Speaking to CBI members in Belfast, she said the deal assured the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK.

Ms McGowan said while the CBI supports the agreement, there are some aspects it hopes "will be ironed out".

The DUP, who are in a supply and confidence agreement with the Conservatives, have been highly critical of the withdrawal draft.

In particular, they have aired concerns regarding the backstop arrangement.

Many businesses cautiously welcomed the draft deal.

Angela McGowan says a no deal would not be good for businesses

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Angela McGowan said the backstop may not ever have to be used.

"We're hoping we don't even need that backstop agreement because what we hope to see this week is the high level principles as to how we will trade in the future," she said.

"This opens the path for the UK government to start moving on to that frictionless trade deal that we hope to get with the EU and that the backstop isn't even needed."

Ms McGowan said a no-deal Brexit was "not an option" for businesses or the health service.

"I would appeal to all MPs to think about the national interest," she said.

"Rather than have us on the brink of chaos, I think this is the way forward, tick off the box and let's move on with getting a frictionless trade deal where we don't even need a backstop arrangement."

'Precious United Kingdom'

In her speech to the CBI, Mrs Bradley said the country now faces a choice between the only workable deal that fulfils the will of the referendum, or "back to square one on Brexit".

"This deal does not open the door to divergence," she said.

Karen Bradley said the deal was in the national interest

"It is fundamentally a deal which is in the national interest. It is a deal that will protect jobs, our national security and the integrity of our precious United Kingdom.

"A deal which means we can look ahead to a close and productive future relationship with the EU.

"A deal which means we will be able to sign and implement ambitious free trade deals around the world, while maintaining zero tariffs and zero quotas with one of our most important trading partners.

"A deal which delivers for the businesses and people of Northern Ireland and across our United Kingdom."