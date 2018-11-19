Image copyright Coastguard Image caption The rescue happened on Sunday afternoon

A woman has been rescued after falling 15ft (4.5m) into a ravine in County Antrim.

Coastguard teams from Coleraine, Larne and Ballycastle were called to the scene near Layd Castle ruins, Cushendall, at about 16:00 on Sunday.

They placed the woman on a stretcher and used rope to carry her to safety.

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also involved

It is understood the woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of her fall.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue.

Image copyright coastguard Image caption The woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of the fall

Senior maritime operations officer Conor Lawson said: "This was a particularly tricky rescue and shows just why Coastguard Rescue Teams have to be trained in rope rescue."