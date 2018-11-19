County Antrim: Woman rescued after 15ft ravine fall
A woman has been rescued after falling 15ft (4.5m) into a ravine in County Antrim.
Coastguard teams from Coleraine, Larne and Ballycastle were called to the scene near Layd Castle ruins, Cushendall, at about 16:00 on Sunday.
They placed the woman on a stretcher and used rope to carry her to safety.
It is understood the woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of her fall.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue.
Senior maritime operations officer Conor Lawson said: "This was a particularly tricky rescue and shows just why Coastguard Rescue Teams have to be trained in rope rescue."