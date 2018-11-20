Gillen review: Key recommendations
There are more than 200 recommendations in Sir John Gillen's preliminary report.
Here are the eight key recommendations:
- Public access to trials involving serious sexual offences to be confined to close family members of complainant and the defendant.
- Cross-examination of complainants to be pre-recorded and away from court - initially for vulnerable people but eventually extended to all complainants in serious sexual offences;
- Measures to combat rape myths and stereotypes, like suggestions that victims provoke rape by the way they dress or act;
- More robust attitude by judges to prevent improper cross-examination about previous sexual history;
- The accused will be anonymous until they are charged, but from that point they will be identified;
- Accused will have right to apply for a judge-alone trial without a jury - this would only be granted in "rare circumstances";
- New legislation to manage dangers created by social media;
- Steps to combat excessive delay in the judicial system.