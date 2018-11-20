Image caption East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson criticised business and farming groups

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has been accused of "grasping at straws" after criticising NI business and farming leaders over the draft Brexit deal.

In an article in the News Letter, Mr Wilson said groups who have backed the deal were "dancing to the government's tune".

"These groups are the puppets of the Northern Ireland Office," he said.

But Richard Hogg of Manufacturing NI said businesses and farmers could think and talk for themselves.

"We don't need other people to tell us what to do. We listen to everybody and then we make our own minds up," Mr Hogg said.

"We know how to run businesses, we know what we're doing and we're very, very hard to shove into a corner.

'Hard to steer'

"We don't listen to other people without having our own information - we're hard to steer and I think Sammy's being a bit disingenuous.

"They've [the DUP] painted themselves into a corner again and they can't get out and there's no point blaming us for it."

Mr Wilson also claimed that business and farming groups had been shown the Brexit deal before it was unveiled "encouraged to go out and promote it, which they have done, and quite clearly they haven't thought of the consequences for their own members."

Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

Mr Hogg said that was not the case.

"We did not see any of the agreement beforehand, we saw it the same as everybody else, after it came out," he said.

"We asked, we asked plenty of times but we were never told. We're naturally nosey because we're businesses."

He said the Brexit deal was not perfect "but it's what we have".

'Miming the words'

In the News Letter article, Mr Wilson also criticised the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) for its support of the Brexit deal.

He accused it of "simply miming the words which have been given to them by the NIO".

Theresa May has to rely on the support of the DUP in order to have a working majority in the House of Commons

This was rejected by the union.

"The UFU did not receive advance sight of the UK's withdrawal agreement before it was published," it said.

"No UFU staff or members of the leadership team have been contacted by government officials, or anyone connected to the government, to ask us to speak out in support of the deal.

"The UFU reached its position based on the organisation's long-held understanding that a 'no deal' Brexit would be disastrous for farming in Northern Ireland."