Image caption The PSNI and NIAS have confirmed they attended the incident on the Ormeau Road

Three Wellington College pupils have been knocked down at a roundabout on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

Ambulance crews and police attended the incident, which happened near Rosetta Park during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, including a rapid response paramedic.

The injured year nine pupils have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with non life-threatening injuries.

SDLP MLA Claire Hanna said the junction where the crash happened is a dangerous spot and that she has previously contacted the Department for Transport to alert them to the dangers.

"There are about 5,000 school kids in the Ormeau Road area and I have had numerous reports of accidents there," she told BBC News NI.