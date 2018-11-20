Image copyright PSNI Image caption David Agnew was found guilty of possessing about £1m worth of cocaine

A 41-year-old man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for possessing about £1m worth of cocaine with intent to supply.

David Agnew, of Carbry Heights in Keady, was also sentenced for having a handgun with silencers.

In addition, he was convicted of possessing criminal property - €150,000 (£134,000) and £40,000 in cash.

The drugs, weapon and cash were found during a planned police raid on his home in February 2017.

He had been found guilty in September following a trial at Newry Crown Court, where he was sentenced on Tuesday.

'Deterrent'

Noting the quantity and 84% purity level of the drugs, the judge said: "There is no doubt he played a significant role in a large scale commercial activity."

Agnew was sentenced to a total of nine years, the remainder will be spent on licence.

Det Insp Gawley from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit said he hoped the sentence "acts as a deterrent".

"I hope this sends a clear message that we will continue to aggressively and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs.

"I am pleased that we have prevented a significant amount of cocaine from being supplied within our communities and that a dangerous weapon has been taken off the streets.

"Drug dealers set out to make money for their own personal gain and do not care about the damage caused to their local communities," added Det Insp Gawley.