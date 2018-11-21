Image caption DUP MP Jim Shannon told the secretary of state his party will not be supporting the deal in the Commons

DUP MP Jim Shannon has accused the Northern Ireland secretary of "only seeking the opinion the government wants to hear" on its draft Brexit plan.

Karen Bradley is appearing at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

The government is at odds with the DUP over its draft Brexit deal and plan for the NI backstop.

NI business groups that back the government's plan are due to meet the prime minister on Thursday.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson had accused the groups of being "puppets for the Northern Ireland Office".

'Rude awakening'

On Wednesday, Mr Shannon told Mrs Bradley: "If you don't cast your net wider and stop seeking...one blinkered opinion, which it is clear to me that some people are pursuing, then you're going to get a very rude awakening."

He also said the DUP's view was that in the event a backstop came into effect, it would not be a short-term arrangement, and therefore his party would not be supporting the deal in the Commons.

The backstop is the insurance policy that would see only Northern Ireland aligned to some EU rules, in the event that another solution cannot be found as part of a wider trade deal.

Mrs Bradley defended her decision to brief business groups about the deal when she visited Northern Ireland last week.

'Unpalatable'

"I haven't shied away from anybody or any viewpoint on this," she said.

The differences in opinion between the DUP and the government have put the confidence and supply pact the parties share under significant strain.

Image caption Karen Bradley said she accepted parts of the deal are unpalatable, but urged MPs to support it

The Conservatives rely on the votes of the DUP's 10 MPs in order to have a working majority in Parliament.

On Monday and Tuesday, the DUP abstained on amendments on Budget votes in the Commons, as a warning shot over what they say are broken promises on Brexit.

Mr Shannon asked the Northern Ireland secretary why there was a need to "pursue something that is so much against the confidence and supply arrangement".

Mrs Bradley said she found parts of the deal "unpalatable", but stressed that there was only going to be the government's deal - or no deal at all.

She said the deal would protect the integrity of the union and put Northern Ireland in a very good economic position.