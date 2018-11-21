Image copyright Getty/AFP Image caption The cuts were a "bombshell" given that Bombardier reported a rise in profits in February, said Unite

Bombardier is to cut a further 490 jobs from its Belfast operations, the aerospace firm has announced.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer employs about 4,000 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.

It said on Wednesday that it had "reviewed our manpower requirements in Belfast" and "regret to confirm that we must reduce our workforce".

The Unite trade union said the job losses were a "bombshell, unjustified in the face of rising profits".

In February, Bombardier, which also manufactures trains, reported a 57% rise in profits.

'Impact on families'

The firm announced this month that it was cutting 5,000 jobs across its global operations.

At the time, it said 3,000 posts would be lost at its Canadian locations.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Wings for the A220 plane are made at Bombardier's Belfast plant

The company acknowledged that cutting the jobs in Belfast would have an "impact... on our workforce and their families".

"We continue to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies," it added.

"However, we need to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of our operations to help ensure our long-term competitiveness."

The scale of the job losses exceeded the "worst fears" of Unite members, said Jackie Pollock, the union's Ireland secretary.

"Although these jobs will not go until February or March, this announcement is a cruel blow for the Bombardier workforce in the mouth of Christmas."

'High-quality jobs'

Wings for the A220 plane - formerly known as the CSeries - are made at a factory in Belfast, supporting about 1,000 jobs.

In July, Bombardier said it had to make more efficiency savings in Northern Ireland in an attempt to increase sales of the plane by making it cheaper.

The Belfast plant is based in the East Belfast constituency of Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen, who said the job losses were a "devastating blow" to workers.

"It is difficult to overestimate the importance of Bombardier to not just east Belfast but the economic wellbeing of Northern Ireland," he added.

"These are high-quality jobs that we simply cannot afford to lose."

The DUP's East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said he hoped the company would do "everything possible to minimise the number of compulsory redundancies".

There have been several redundancy programmes at Bombardier in Northern Ireland in recent years.