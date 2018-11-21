Image copyright Tanya Watson Image caption Jennifer Dornan was murdered at her home in west Belfast in 2015

A man has been remanded in custody after being extradited from the Republic of Ireland over the killing of a mother-of-three in west Belfast.

Jennifer Dornan was stabbed before her house was set on fire August 2015.

Raymond O'Neill, 40, was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in Dublin in 2016 on a European Arrest Warrant.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and will now face charges of murder and arson endangering life.

Ms Dornan, who was 30 at the time of her death, was found inside her burning home at Hazel View in the Lagmore area of the city.

Mr O'Neill is also to be separately charged with the rape of another woman in 2003.

His application for bail was denied and he will appear again in court on 4 December.