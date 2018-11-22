Image caption Three organisations representing the environmental, rural and community sectors have backed the Brexit deal

Three organisations representing the voluntary, environmental and rural sectors in Northern Ireland have come out in support of the prime minister's draft Brexit deal.

The Rural Community Network, Nature Matters NI and the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action have penned a joint letter.

The groups describe the text as "by no means perfect" but "the best option".

They said the priority is to avoid a "potentially disastrous" no-deal.

The three bodies said it is "good news that the UK and EU have agreed that Brexit will not weaken environmental protections with a mutual pledge on non-regression on current standards".

'Disproportionately impacted'

"The plan also proposes an independent body / bodies to monitor, oversee and enforce environmental obligations applicable to Northern Ireland that the EU currently oversees," the letter said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The joint letter warns that a no-deal outcome could be "potentially disastrous" for Northern Ireland

"It is vitally important that we retain effective environmental governance mechanisms, as we are one of the only parts of Europe without an independent Environmental Protection Agency.

"This is important because post-Brexit we will continue to have cross-border environmental management challenges on the island of Ireland not faced in Great Britain."

The joint letter warns that Northern Ireland's farming and rural communities "could be disproportionately impacted by leaving the EU without a deal".

"The proposed deal would ensure that farmers in Northern Ireland would continue to have access to EU markets and provide economic opportunities for businesses including our many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of which only 5% have a Brexit plan in place.

It added: "A no-deal scenario next year would be a severe blow for Northern Ireland in terms of both our economy and wider society with our communities and environment likely to bear the brunt."