Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to visit Northern Ireland later for a number of engagements, before speaking at the DUP conference.

He is one of two senior Conservative MPs attending the event, with Brexiteer Boris Johnson appearing on Saturday.

The pair have very different views on Brexit, with the chancellor backing the government's draft withdrawal plan.

The DUP has rejected it, bringing the relationship it has with the Conservative Party under strain.

Mr Hammond is expected to arrive in Belfast on Friday afternoon.

The International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, is also coming to Northern Ireland on Friday and is visiting a company in the border area.

On Friday night the chancellor will address members of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), at its annual conference in Belfast.

The two parties signed a confidence-and-supply pact in June 2017, with the DUP securing more than £1bn of extra funding for Northern Ireland in exchange for its 10 MPs supporting the government on key votes in Parliament.

But tension has arisen because of the DUP's opposition to the "backstop" arrangement in Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

The backstop is an insurance policy to ensure frictionless trade across the Irish border after Brexit if no other solution can be found as part of a wider deal with the EU.

If it comes into effect, it would result in Northern Ireland staying aligned to some rules of the EU single market, meaning goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain would face extra checks to see if they met EU standards.

The DUP has repeatedly said it will not accept any extra checks only in Northern Ireland.

It fired a warning shot to the prime minister on Monday, when its MPs chose not to support the government on votes on a number of amendments to its Finance Bill.

Instead, its MPs abstained in the votes and supported one Labour Party amendment.

Parties' pact 'not dead'

The chancellor has defended the government's plan, telling ITV's Peston programme that it was the best deal for the whole of the UK, but he accepted that no-one wanted to see the backstop come into effect.

Speaking on the same programme, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said his party would not change its mind and support the plan, urging the government to "work for a better deal" and remove the backstop protocol from the agreement.

Despite the two parties being at odds over the Brexit plan, DUP leader Arlene Foster has insisted the confidence-and-supply arrangement is "not dead".

On Wednesday, she told BBC News NI that the pact is "not just about money", but also "making sure the union is secure".