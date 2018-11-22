Image copyright AFP Image caption The use of technology on the border has been championed by some Brexiteers.

A draft of the political declaration being negotiated between the UK and the EU refers to the possible use of technology in ensuring there will be no hard Irish border after Brexit.

This comes ahead of Sunday's summit of European leaders in Brussels.

The draft declaration, obtained by the BBC, says the UK and EU plan to put in place ambitious customs arrangements.

It indicates they will make use of "all available facilitative arrangements and technologies".

The document refers to the mutual recognition of the EU and UK's trusted trader programmes and other forms of cooperation to recover taxes and duties, and combat customs fraud.

It also says that "such facilitative arrangements and technologies will also be considered in developing any alternative arrangements for ensuring the absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland on a permanent footing".

Legal authority

The draft declaration states that both the UK and the EU are determined to replace the backstop solution on Northern Ireland contained in the UK's withdrawal agreement "by a subsequent agreement that establishes alternative arrangements for ensuring the absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland on a permanent footing".

The use of technology to enable cross-border trade in Ireland after the UK leaves the EU has been championed by some Brexiteers.

However, DUP sources are sceptical about whether the kind of commitments contained in the political declaration adequately meet their concerns, given that the backstop contained in the proposed withdrawal agreement will have legal authority.