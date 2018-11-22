Murder investigation after Ballymena body find
- 22 November 2018
A murder investigation has been launched by police after the death of a 40-year-old man at a house in Ballymena in County Antrim.
The death, in Devenagh Court, was reported to police at about 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna said a post mortem examination had yet to take place, but that he was "treating this as murder".
He extended his sympathies to the victim's family and appealed for information.