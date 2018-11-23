Woman arrested over man's death in Ballymena released
- 23 November 2018
A 53-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Ballymena on Thursday was released on Friday, then re-arrested.
A 40-year-old man, named locally as Robin "Rab" McMaster, was found dead in a house in Devenagh Court on Thursday.
The woman was released on bail, pending further enquiries and the outcome of a post-mortem examination which will take place on Saturday.
She was then re-arrested and charged with fraud by false representation.