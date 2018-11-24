Image caption Nigel Dodds was addressing the Democratic Unionist Party conference

The DUP will "stand firm in the face of inevitable onslaught" in opposing the government's Brexit plan, deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said.

The party has repeatedly said it will not back the deal because of the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard Irish border.

But various business and farming groups in NI have urged the DUP to support the plan.

Mr Dodds told the party's conference: "Prime minister - bin the backstop."

The backstop is effectively an insurance policy that would see only Northern Ireland stay aligned to some EU rules, if it came into effect.

The DUP is concerned that the backstop could threaten the integrity of the union and place a trade border down the Irish Sea.

It has already threatened to vote down the government's withdrawal agreement when it comes to the Commons in a matter of weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson and DUP leader Arlene Foster will deliver keynote speeches at the DUP's annual conference.

Mr Dodds told the conference that the union is "non-negotiable".

'Pitiful and pathetic'

"In the coming days and weeks the DUP will be tried and tested like never before," he said.

"In such momentous times for our country, it requires strong leadership to stand up to Brussels bullying."

He described Theresa May's draft plan as portraying a "pitiful and pathetic place for the United Kingdom".

Mr Dodds urged the prime minister to "change course" and encouraged others to "ignore the propaganda" that it was too late for the deal to be renegotiated.

The DUP holds the balance of power at Westminster, as the government relies on the votes of its 10 MPs to have a working majority in parliament.

It signed a confidence and supply pact with the Conservatives in June 2017 and negotiated an extra £1bn in spending for Northern Ireland - but the rift between the parties over the Brexit plan has put the arrangement under significant pressure.

Mr Dodds said the deal was a "two-way street", and that if the government did not uphold its commitments to the DUP to ensure the whole of the UK left the EU next March on the same terms, then the DUP would not hold its side up either.

"Rather than waste any more time putting forward false choices, we need the government to get on with securing a better deal," he said.

Gibraltar

The government has insisted that it will not renegotiate the current plan, and has urged MPs to back it or risk a no deal scenario.

Mr Dodds added that the DUP wanted to leave the EU with a deal, but "not a deal at any price".

Image copyright Liam McBurney/pa Image caption Philip Hammond had a series of engagements in Northern Ireland on Friday before attending the DUP conference

On Friday, the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, told the BBC that the government is looking at ways to provide extra assurances to the DUP over the Irish border backstop.

He was speaking during a visit to an integrated school in Moira, County Down.

Mr Hammond said the government has a number of choices through the "parliamentary process", which include extending the implementation period to avoid having to use the backstop.

"I would much prefer to see us extending the implementation period and I am sure my DUP colleagues would take the same view," he said.

Image caption Boris Johnson - pictured with Arlene Foster - is due to give a speech at the conference

Mrs Foster has said if the deal does get through parliament, the DUP would have to revisit its confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives.

The government of Gibraltar is also represented at the conference.

Gibraltar has become involved in the Brexit debate as Spain is seeking written assurances from the UK that it will be directly consulted over its future trade negotiations with the EU which relate to Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said his backing for the overall deal cannot be taken for granted, although no one country can block the withdrawal agreement on its own at this stage.

On Saturday, the government of Gibraltar said the territory "will not fold" over Brexit and staunchly supports the union.

Housing and equality minister Samantha Sacramento told the DUP conference Gibraltar would "not be bullied".

The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, was due to attend but could not make it because of the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

"It is critical that Spain is given no hope in its campaign to take our sovereignty from us," said Ms Sacramento.

She urged the UK to help Gibraltar preserve its British way of life.

Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly (96%) to remain in the EU.

But Ms Sacramento said the Gibraltar government wanted to see the will of the British people implemented.

She said she was grateful to the DUP in its support to Gibraltar.

"We are red, white and blue, we are red, white and proud," she added.