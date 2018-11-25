Image caption Arlene Foster said there was still time to negotiate a better deal, and that the DUP will vote against it if the backstop is not scrapped

The DUP is "disappointed" with Theresa May and the government's decision to press ahead with the Brexit deal, leader Arlene Foster has said.

The UK's withdrawal agreement from the European Union has been approved by EU leaders.

But Mrs Foster reiterated the DUP, which props up the government, would vote against it in Parliament.

There has been political opposition to the plan because of the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard Irish border.

Mrs Foster said the deal "goes against everything" the DUP had been promised.

The agreement on the backstop would see only Northern Ireland stay aligned to some EU rules, if it took effect.

The DUP is concerned that the backstop could threaten the integrity of the union and place a trade border down the Irish Sea.

At the DUP's annual conference on Saturday, the party's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds called on the prime minister to "bin the backstop".

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Arlene Foster said: "We're disappointed with the way this has progressed.

"She (Theresa May) is a unionist, but this deal goes against everything she has said about all of that."

The DUP has repeatedly said it will vote against the deal, as it stands, when it comes to Parliament to be ratified in a few weeks' time.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Senior Conservative MP Boris Johnson made a keynote speech at the DUP annual conference

Mrs Foster said there is still time to negotiate for a "better deal".

'Conversations across government'

"We should use the time now to look for a third way. I recognise we are negotiating with a fatigue, there comes a time when everybody is tired and just wants to get on with it but we shouldn't accept the outcome for the sake of it," she added.

Several newspapers have reported that the DUP is involved in discussions with several cabinet ministers about a secret "Brexit plan B", if Mrs May's deal does not get passed in the Commons.

Mrs Foster did not explicitly deny the report, but said her party was having "conversations right across government" about the deal.

She also said she did not see any circumstances right now where Mrs May's deal would have enough support to get through parliament.

The DUP holds the balance of power at Westminster, as the government relies on the votes of its 10 MPs to have a working majority in parliament.

It signed a confidence and supply pact with the Conservatives in June 2017 and negotiated an extra £1bn in spending for Northern Ireland - but the rift between the parties over the Brexit plan has put the arrangement under significant pressure.

Mrs Foster has already said if the government's deal gets passed in the Commons, the DUP will have to review the confidence and supply pact.

"We'll review it at that point in time: things are fluid, things change - we'll have to see where we are," she added.

The government has insisted that it will not renegotiate the current plan, and has urged MPs to back it or risk a no deal scenario.