A person has died and two are in hospital after a crash in Ballycastle, County Antrim.

It happened on the Glenshesk Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The white Citroen Berlingo van had three people inside when the crash happened according to a PSNI spokesperson.

The van was the only vehicle involved in the incident, which was reported to the police at 06:05 BST.

"Police attended along with the other emergency services. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time," said the spokesperson.

"Sadly, the third occupant in the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Glenshesk Road remains closed at this time."