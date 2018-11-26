Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen, County Fermanagh

Two men are to go on trial charged with causing the death of a woman in a car crash in County Fermanagh last year.

Natasha Carruthers, 23, a mother of one from Letterbreen, died when the car she was in hit a tree on the Newbridge Road near Derrylin in October 2017.

Padraig Toher, 28, of Bawnboy, County Cavan, is charged with manslaughter.

Nathan Phair, 23, from Castlebalfour Park, Lisnaskea, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

The two defendants appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Toher faces nine other charges including:

Causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving

Possession of Class A drugs, namely cocaine

Possessing an offensive weapon

He is also charged with perverting the course of justice.

Mr Phair faces four other charges, including causing GBI by dangerous driving and possession of Class A drugs, namely cocaine, with intent to supply.

The defendants each said they did not wish to say anything at this time in response to the charges.

They were both remanded in custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 18 December.