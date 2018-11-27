Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest weather forecast for Northern Ireland

Dublin port in the Republic of Ireland has been closed to shipping because of strong winds.

The Irish weather forecaster Met Éireann has warned of gusts of up to 110 km/h (68 mph) on Tuesday.

The wet, windy weather is a forerunner of Storm Diana which is expected to bring severe gales to Northern Ireland over the next few days.

The UK Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds across much of Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Storm Diana is currently sitting west of the Azores and as it comes north it will bring severe gales, heavy rain but also milder air.

Winds on Tuesday could gust to 50 or 55 mph in exposed areas, mainly along parts of the east coast.

On Wednesday, winds will be stronger with peak gusts of 60 mph - 65 mph, the higher winds are more likely near exposed parts of the east coast.

It is currently a yellow warning and is likely to be updated later.