JAM - three letters with a sweet significance, but maybe not how you think.

For 13,000 people in Northern Ireland, JAM cards are a lifeline.

And with the bright lights and bustle of Christmas only around the corner, they have never been more valuable.

Standing for "just a minute", the letters allow people with learning difficulties, disabilities, autism or communication barriers the extra time they need to go about their daily lives.

All they have to do is hold up the card, or a picture of it on the JAM card app.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Bright lights and busy shops can make Christmas shopping very difficult for some people

Conor McCallen, who has Down's syndrome, is now able to use the bus with confidence.

"It's made my life much easier and I'm thankful for that," said the 29-year-old from Belfast.

"With the card, the bus drivers are really helpful.

"They allow you the time to learn how to take your money out and pay for the bus, which gets your confidence up.

"The more you use it, the more you're on top of the game."

Image caption The cards say a range of things to suit people with different needs

Conor said the cards have also helped his friends to "express their feelings and get involved", especially those with dementia.

Earlier this year, cards were created for those with conditions such as dementia, mental health issues and brain injuries.

"I play bowls and there are older people who need to be understood or know how to play," explained Conor.

"When I play tournaments, I am more confident because I have my JAM card. I show the other teams it so they know it takes me a bit longer.

"It's hard to explain to people sometimes, but that card helps me get from A to B."

Image caption Judith Robinson suffered a brain aneurism in March 2017

For Judith Robinson, the cards have given her a new lease of life.

This time last year, life was very different.

Judith, who is originally from Armagh but lives in Belfast, suffered a brain aneurysm in March 2017. She spent eight months in hospital.

"Whenever I left hospital, I was very nervous talking to other people, but it's been good to meet other people and realise they have the same disability as me too," said the 38-year-old.

"The card allows people to understand that things can take you a bit longer. The awareness of that really helps.

"It's just a big relief to know that you can go out and do your shopping or get a taxi, just do normal things."

'It's a broad spectrum'

The JAM card was created in Belfast in 2012 by social enterprise NOW Group participants, for people with learning difficulties and autism.

But it wasn't until 2016, thanks to a funding boost, that the card really took off.

In November 2017, JAM card training courses were launched for businesses, and, one year on, the initiative has earned a UK award.

"The big thing for people is confidence," said NOW Group's head of business development Diane Hill.

"Participants might not even have to show their card - some businesses have their marketing materials on display - and this encourages them to come back time and time again.

"It's everyone from people with autism to dementia to mental health and anxiety - it's a broad spectrum - and just giving someone that extra bit of time could make all the difference to someone going about their Christmas shopping."